Farmers across India suffering due to Centre's indifference: Mamata

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Bella Ciao to 'Khela Hobe': Bengal Election campaign takes a quirky turn
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC imposes strict curbs on poll campaigns
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: 75.06% voter turnout recorded till 5.30 pm
West Bengal polls: Mamata files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said farmers across the country are suffering due to the Centre's indifference, and vowed to fight for the welfare of the "very backbone" of society.
Banerjee also said the day marked the 10th year of the Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Bill that was passed in the assembly after a "long struggle".
"Today, it pains me that across the nation our farmer brethren are suffering owing to the indifference of the Centre. Together, we shall continue our fight to ensure the well-being of the very backbone of our society. Upholding their rights remains a top priority," the CM tweeted.
"On this day, 10 years back, the Singur Land Rehabilitation and Development Bill 2011 was passed in the WB assembly after a long & difficult struggle. We unitedly fought for the rights of our farmers & addressed their grievances, bringing in positive change in their lives," she added.
The Trinamool Congress supremo has been raising her voice and rendering support to the farmers' protests against the controversial agri laws passed in Parliament last year.
Sha had also assured farmer leaders led by Rakesh Tikait and Yudhvir Singh during a meeting last week of support to their agitation against the three farm laws.
The Bhartiya Kisan Union led by Tikait and Singh had supported the 'No vote for BJP' campaign ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, and have plans to extend that in other upcoming state elections as well.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU