Farmers' income now lowest in 14 years, says Congress leader Manpreet Badal

-
ALSO READ
Saddened my voice in support of farmers was not heard: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
SAD's Harsimrat Badal resigns from Modi cabinet over farm Bills
Farmers' trust sacred to us, proud to stand with them: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Why is SAD still with NDA, asks Amarinder Singh amid farm Bills row
Current GST regime is riddled with problems: Manpreet Singh Badal
-
Punjab Finance Minister and Congress leader Manpreet Singh Badal on Friday said that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that the income of farmers would be doubled, it is the lowest in the last 14 years this year.
Addressing a press conference at the Congress office in Lucknow, he said, "Six years ago, PM Narendra Modi had said that the income of farmers will be doubled, but it is the lowest this year in last 14 years. The growth in the agriculture sector currently is 3.1 per cent, which was higher when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power."
Badal was in Lucknow on Friday in connection with the Congress' decision to hold nationwide protests against the farmers' bill across the country.
He said, "The Centre announced that it would transfer Rs 500 to farmers' accounts every month. However, a farmer pays Rs 6,000 for diesel only. A farmer is committing suicide in the country every hour. Since PM Modi came to power, a Rs 6,60,000 crore loan waiver was granted to corporate industries. Last year, their corporate tax was also reduced."
"States account for 42 per cent of corporate income and excise tax. Instead of excise duty, they increase special excise duty, the share of which was not shared with the state. They should have taken state governments into confidence before waiving off corporate tax," he observed.
Pointing out that a business can trade with his PAN card number, without a licence, he asked, "If a trader buys anything from a farmer and does not pay him, how will the person be caught?"
"We are ready to challenge the farmers' bill in the Supreme Court. The state government will go to the apex court to protest against the farmers' bill. This is a state subject. The centre cannot destroy the economy of a state," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU