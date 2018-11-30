In pics: Farmers' march a wake up call for Modi govt before 2019 polls?

Farmers march towards Parliament from Ramlila Maidan; 3,500 cops deployed
Thousands of farmers from across the country began their march to Parliament Street on Friday, demanding loan waiver and higher prices for crops. Farmers marched in the heart of the capital seeking debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce and warning political parties not to ignore farmers' plight. Over 3,500 police personnel were deployed on the route of the march.
A wake up call for Modi before 2019?
Men and women marched with banners, flags and placards in the massive show of strength organised by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which claims to be an umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers. Most of the marchers shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP-led government, alleging that it had failed them.
Farmers camping at the Ramlila ground since Thursday
Farmers from different parts of the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh converged at the Ramlila ground on Thursday.
Rahul targets PM Modi
Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the agrarian crisis, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the former should not only waive the debts or loans of industrialists but also of farmers. Addressing a farmers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Gandhi said, "If the loans of industrialists can be waived, then the debt of farmers must be waived as well. I assure the farmers of India, we are with you, don't feel afraid. Your strength has made this country."
Farmers' march to Parliament disrupts traffic in central, Lutyens' Delhi
Traffic was disrupted in many parts of the city on Thursday as the farmers marched to the Ramlila ground in the heart of the city on four different routes, starting from Anand Vihar, Nizamuddin and Bijwasan railway stations and Sabzi Mandi. Traffic was affected on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, on the stretch near Guru Nanak Eye hospital, Maharaja Ranjit Singh flyover, Barakhamba Chowk and Janpath on Friday morning. Commuters were advised to avoid these routes.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU