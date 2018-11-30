In pics: Farmers' march a wake up call for Modi govt before 2019 polls?

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the agrarian crisis, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the former should not only waive the debts or loans of industrialists but also of farmers. Addressing a farmers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Gandhi said, "If the loans of industrialists can be waived, then the debt of farmers must be waived as well. I assure the farmers of India, we are with you, don't feel afraid. Your strength has made this country."



