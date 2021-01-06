LIVE: Farmers defer today's tractor march by a day due to inclement weather

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 42: Farmers protesting against the new Central agriculture laws have deferred their proposed tractor march from today to January 7 due to a bad weather forecast, even as they have asserted they will intensify their stir in the coming days.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border in the capital, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav said "it has been seven months" since the new laws came into force and the government has held seven round of talks with farmers since then, but it has not listened to "seven words" of farmers which are: "we want repeal of the farm laws".



Union leaders said thousands of farmers would take out the tractor march from all protest sites -- Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Shahjahanpur (Haryana-Rajasthan border) and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) -- on January 7.



The capital has been receiving intermittent rains for the past three days.



Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and some other parts of the country have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding repeal of farm laws, besides a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops and other two issues.



Last week, the government agreed to exclude farmers from penal provisions of the Air Quality Management ordinance and to not pursue the draft Electricity Bill.