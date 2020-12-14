Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmer union leaders to go on hunger strike today

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 18: The heads of all farmer unions protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws for over two weeks now will observe a one-day hunger strike today between 8 am to 5 pm. The hunger strike is part of the farmers' plan to intensify their agitation from today.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar accused Opposition parties of running a propaganda against the new farm laws and asserted that these legislations “may cause difficulty for some in the short term” but will be beneficial to farmers in the long run. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday stated that stern action would be taken against nation breakers “Tukde Tukde Gang” trying to take advantage of farmers movement against the new farm laws.

Punjab Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar has resigned from the service in support of farmers.

The agitating farmers have urged the Union government to convene a special session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws.

