Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Farmers to block Chilla border again

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 21: The agitation of farmers against the three agricultural laws passed by the Centre has entered Day 21. Farmers have been staging a dharna on Delhi's borders in protest against the three agricultural laws brought in by the government. Now, the farmers are warning to again block the Chilla border today that had re-opened for the last few days.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today hear a plea seeking a direction to authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting at several border points of Delhi, saying commuters are facing hardships due to the road blockades and the gatherings might lead to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Opposition of misguiding farmers. “Farmers gathered near Delhi are being misled as part of a conspiracy. Farmers are told that their land will be grabbed by others if new farm reforms get implemented. I want to ask you, did the dairy owner take your cattle because you are selling milk to him?” the Prime Minister said.
“Opposition parties, when they were in power, were in favour of these farm sector reforms, but did not take any decision back then. Now when the country has decided to embrace these reforms, these people are spreading falsehood and misleading farmers. I want to reiterate that my government is ready 24 hours to resolve all your doubts,” Modi said.
