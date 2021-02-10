LIVE: Farmers' agitation will keep moving forward, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

-
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 77: The farmers' agitation will keep moving forward and even spread to the rest of the nation, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday. The farmer leader made the statement while addressing a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra district.
Meanwhile, Delhi police on Tuesday arrested actor-activist Deep Sidhu over the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day.
Later in the day, a city court sent him to seven-day police custody after police alleged that Sidhu was one of the main instigators of the violent incidents at the Red Fort on January 26.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a series of 'kisan sabhas' in western Uttar Pradesh today to intensify the protest against the three Central farm laws. The party's aim is to connect with all the communities and take the farmers' issue to the people and also garner support.
The protesting farmers have expressed the apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.
However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.
