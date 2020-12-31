LIVE updates: Govt, farmers agree on 2 out of 4 issues, next meet on Monday

-
ALSO READ
Govt-farmers meet LIVE: Consensus reached on stubble burning, power tariff
LIVE: Hopeful that farmers' unions will resume talks soon, says Tomar
LIVE: Minister Tomar sends 8-point letter to farmers, assures them of MSP
LIVE: Protesting farmers write to Centre, put up 4-point agenda for talks
LIVE: Man dies by suicide at Delhi border where farmers are protesting
-
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 35: The sixth round of meetings between protesting farmers and the government ended after over five hours with the Centre saying that the two sides had reached consensus on two out of four key issues. The next meeting will take place on January 4.
Addressing media persons after the meeting with 41 farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhavan, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said: "Today's talks were held in a very good environment and concluded on a positive note. We have had consensus on two out of the four issues."
"Next meeting of government with farmers will take place on January 4."
Media reports said on the main demand for repeal of the three farm acts passed by the Parliament in September and legal guarantee for MSP, which was the first two of the four-point charter of demands pushed by the agitating farmers’ unions, the Centre proposed constituting a committee, a final decision on which is expected in the next meeting.
Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at several borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of the three farm laws, among other demands.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU