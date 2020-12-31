LIVE updates: Govt, farmers agree on 2 out of 4 issues, next meet on Monday

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 35: The sixth round of meetings between protesting farmers and the government ended after over five hours with the Centre saying that the two sides had reached consensus on two out of four key issues. The next meeting will take place on January 4.

Addressing media persons after the meeting with 41 farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhavan, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said: "Today's talks were held in a very good environment and concluded on a positive note. We have had consensus on two out of the four issues."

"Next meeting of government with farmers will take place on January 4."

Media reports said on the main demand for repeal of the three farm acts passed by the Parliament in September and legal guarantee for MSP, which was the first two of the four-point charter of demands pushed by the agitating farmers’ unions, the Centre proposed constituting a committee, a final decision on which is expected in the next meeting.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at several borders of the capital demanding the repeal of the three farm laws, among other demands.