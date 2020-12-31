JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Five coronavirus strains circulating in Ukraine, says Health Ministry
Business Standard

Complaint filed against Bharatiya Kisan Union leader for derogatory remarks

A complaint against Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Rakesh Tikait, has been filed in Gurugram over his alleged controversial remarks in a speech on December 25 at a protesting site

Topics
Farmers protests | Indian Farmers | Farm Bills

IANS  |  Gurugram 

BKU protest, Farmer protest
Farmers protesting against new agri laws

A complaint against Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Rakesh Tikait, has been filed at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Gurugram over his alleged controversial remarks in a speech on December 25 at a protesting site in Haryana's Palwal district.

Tikait is alleged to have made the comments against the Brahmins, saying that they were not supporting the ongoing farmers demonstration.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday evening by a local advocate of the district court court.

According to the complainant, Tikait had intentionally mentioned very 'derogatory' comments on the Hindu temples and Brahmins.

"He specially said the temples and Brahmins are not doing a single bit for society and even did not arrange 'Bhandara'. He made the mockery of the Brahmin community," the complainant said.

A purported video of the BKU leader addressing the agitating farmers in Haryana's Palwal had recently surfaced on social media. Tikait had allegedly made remarks against priests in the video.

Soon after the controversy, Tikait had posted multiple tweets in which he stated that he did not make any derogatory comments but some people were knowingly trying to create a controversy. He said he was just urging Brahmins to come forward and support the farmers' stir.

"The matter will be first investigated. Appropriate action will be taken after an investigation," said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

--IANS

str/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, December 31 2020. 11:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.