Complaint filed against Bharatiya Kisan Union leader for derogatory remarks

A complaint against Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Rakesh Tikait, has been filed at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Gurugram over his alleged controversial remarks in a speech on December 25 at a protesting site in Haryana's Palwal district.
Tikait is alleged to have made the comments against the Brahmins, saying that they were not supporting the ongoing farmers demonstration.
The complaint was filed on Wednesday evening by a local advocate of the district court court.
According to the complainant, Tikait had intentionally mentioned very 'derogatory' comments on the Hindu temples and Brahmins.
"He specially said the temples and Brahmins are not doing a single bit for society and even did not arrange 'Bhandara'. He made the mockery of the Brahmin community," the complainant said.
A purported video of the BKU leader addressing the agitating farmers in Haryana's Palwal had recently surfaced on social media. Tikait had allegedly made remarks against priests in the video.
Soon after the controversy, Tikait had posted multiple tweets in which he stated that he did not make any derogatory comments but some people were knowingly trying to create a controversy. He said he was just urging Brahmins to come forward and support the farmers' stir.
"The matter will be first investigated. Appropriate action will be taken after an investigation," said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.
--IANS
str/dpb
