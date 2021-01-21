LIVE: Govt ready to halt farm laws for 1.5 yrs, farmers to decide today

-
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 57: The government on Wednesday proposed to suspend the three contentious farm laws for one and half years and set up a joint committee to discuss the Acts to end the stalemate, but farmer leaders did not immediately accept the proposal and said they will revert after their internal consultations.
The next meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow, after the farmer unions hold their internal discussions today.
"The government proposed to suspend the farm laws for one and a half years. We rejected the proposal but since it has come from the government, we will meet and deliberate over it," Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.
