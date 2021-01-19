Farmers' protest LIVE: SC-appointed panel to hold its first meet today

JUST IN
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: A Supreme Court-appointed panel to resolve the crisis is scheduled to hold its first meeting today

Farmer protest | Punjab farmers | Farm Bills

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 55: The tenth round of talks between the government and representatives of protesting farmers on controversial new farm laws has been pushed back by a day to January 20.

"The government's ministerial meeting with farmers unions will be held on January 20 at 2 pm at Vigyan Bhawan, instead of January 19," the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, a Supreme Court-appointed panel to resolve the crisis is scheduled to hold its first meeting today.

The previous rounds of talks between the government and farmers have failed to reach any concrete results, as protesting unions have stuck to their main demand for repealing the new laws, but the government has refused to do so.

Separately, the Supreme Court told the Centre on Monday that the proposed tractor rally on the Republic Day by protesting farmers is a "law and order" matter and Delhi Police is the first authority to decide who should be allowed to enter the national capital.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are protesting for nearly two-months at various Delhi borders against the three farm laws enacted by the central government in September 2020.

