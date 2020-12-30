LIVE: Centre-farmer talks today; unions firm on demand for repeal of laws

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 34: The Centre and protesting farmer unions will resume stalled talks today with the latter sticking to their position that the talks will only be on the modalities for the repeal of three new agri laws and on a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP), among other issues.

Ahead of the crucial sixth round of talks after a three-week hiatus, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met senior BJP leader and Home Minister

The fifth round of talks was held on December 5, while the sixth round, originally scheduled for December 9, was called off after an informal meeting of Home Minister Shah with some union leaders failed to reach any breakthrough.

Thousands of protesting farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri -- for the past 33 days, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.

The three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.