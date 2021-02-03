LIVE Farmers' protest: SC to hear pleas related to R-Day violence today

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 70: The Supreme Court today will hear a batch of pleas pertaining to tractor rally violence in the capital on the Republic Day, including the one which has sought setting up of a commission headed by a retired apex court judge to inquire into the incident.

Meanwhile, internet continues to remain suspended at protest sites on Delhi's borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, disconnecting protestors from accessing social media, among other online forums.

Continued internet suspension in areas on Delhi's outskirts, barricading and installation of barbed wires around protest sites by the Centre will not create a conducive atmosphere for talks over contentious new laws, Joginder Singh Ugraha of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi's borders for weeks, seeking a repeal of the three central laws.

They claim that the new laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system. But the Centre says the laws will only give farmers more options to sell their produce.