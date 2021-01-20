Farmers' protest LIVE: SC hearing today on farmers' tractor rally on R-Day

-
ALSO READ
Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmers launch tractor march from Noida to Ghazipur
Farmers' Protest LIVE: Ninth round of talks between Govt, unions on Friday
Farmers' protest LIVE: Select new people for panel on agri laws, say union
Farmers' protest LIVE: SC should scrap new farm laws, says Congress
LIVE: SC to hear pleas against farm laws, farmers protest issues on Jan 11
-
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 56: Even as uncertainty looms over their planned tractor rally on the Republic Day, farmer unions agitating against the new agri laws on Tuesday said their preparations are in full gear and authorities should facilitate the "peaceful march", instead of stopping it.
After the Delhi Police sought an injunction on the tractor rally, the Supreme Court on Monday said the decision on it has to be taken by the Centre and the police, and the official permission is yet to be worked out.
The court will continue hearing a batch of pleas against farmers' protest today. Meanwhile, the 10th round of talks between Centre and the representatives of the agitating farmers is scheduled to take place at 2 pm today.
Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are protesting for nearly two-months at various Delhi borders against the three farm laws enacted by the central government in September 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU