Farmers' protest LIVE: SC hearing today on farmers' tractor rally on R-Day

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 56: Even as uncertainty looms over their planned tractor rally on the Republic Day, farmer unions agitating against the new agri laws on Tuesday said their preparations are in full gear and authorities should facilitate the "peaceful march", instead of stopping it.

After the sought an injunction on the tractor rally, the Supreme Court on Monday said the decision on it has to be taken by the Centre and the police, and the official permission is yet to be worked out.

The court will continue hearing a batch of pleas against farmers' protest today. Meanwhile, the 10th round of talks between Centre and the representatives of the agitating farmers is scheduled to take place at 2 pm today.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are protesting for nearly two-months at various Delhi borders against the three farm laws enacted by the central government in September 2020.