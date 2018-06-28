Did farmers' strike on better prices and loan waiver serve any purpose?

On June 1, farmers went on a strike once again for 10 days to demand better prices and complete relief from mounting debts. They dumped vegetables and milk on the roads when the strike kicked off and declined to transport essential commodities from villages to cities as a mark of protest.

The strike, which coincided with the one-year anniversary of police firing on farmers during the first wave of protests in Madhya Pradesh, was the fourth such instance over the past year. The protesters were led by different organisations each time, but all of them had a common objective: better ...