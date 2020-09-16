JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

World Ozone Day 2020: Know about Vienna Convention and importance of ozone
Business Standard

Festival spook: Covid-19 cases surge in Mumbai post Ganpati celebrations

Upcoming festival season is likely to push up Covid-19 numbers across the country

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Health Ministry | Coronavirus

Sohini Das Sachin Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

As the festival season begins amid a pandemic, the Covid-19 positive cases have begun to surge. With major festivals lined up in the coming months, healthcare experts forecast this trend to continue. The Ganpati festival in Mumbai is a case in point.

Despite having largely muted celebrations the city is witnessing a sharp spike in cases after the festival. Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai's largest and most popular 10-day festival, started around August 22. The seven day moving average growth rate (for new case additions) has more than doubled since August 20 - from a 0.6 per cent to ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 10:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU