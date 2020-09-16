Festival spook: Covid-19 cases surge in Mumbai post Ganpati celebrations

As the festival season begins amid a pandemic, the Covid-19 positive cases have begun to surge. With major festivals lined up in the coming months, healthcare experts forecast this trend to continue. The Ganpati festival in Mumbai is a case in point.

Despite having largely muted celebrations the city is witnessing a sharp spike in cases after the festival. Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai's largest and most popular 10-day festival, started around August 22. The seven day moving average growth rate (for new case additions) has more than doubled since August 20 - from a 0.6 per cent to ...