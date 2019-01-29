JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

George Fernandes: The trade unionist they thought would be the PM
Business Standard

Former defence minister George Fernandes: A tribute in pictures

George Fernandes, who was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, died on Tuesday at the age of 88

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Fernandes seen inside the cockpit of an MiG-21 after completing a sortie, at Ambala Air Force Station in 2003

Fernandes seen inside the cockpit of an MiG-21 after completing a sortie, at Ambala Air Force Station in 2003
1 / 8
 

 

JD (U) President George Fernandes briefing the media in New Delhi, after visiting Tsunami affected areas down south in 2004

JD (U) President George Fernandes briefing the media in New Delhi, after visiting Tsunami affected areas down south in 2004
2 / 8
 

 

Fernandes with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2000

Fernandes with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2000
3 / 8
 

 

The Former Defence minister takes a view through a heavy machine gun, seized from the Pakistan army in Kargil in 2001

The Former Defence minister takes a view through a heavy machine gun, seized from the Pakistan army in Kargil in 2001
4 / 8
 

 

Fernandes with then US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld in 2002

Fernandes with then US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld in 2002
5 / 8
 

 

George Fernandes interacts with the jawans at Gulab outpost during his visit to Siachen in 2001

George Fernandes interacts with the jawans at Gulab outpost during his visit to Siachen in 2001
6 / 8
 

 

Fernandes seen with his Chinese counterpart General Cao Gangchuan during his maiden visit to China in 2003

Fernandes seen with his Chinese counterpart General Cao Gangchuan during his maiden visit to China in 2003
7 / 8
 

 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pays tribute to George Fernandes in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pays tribute to George Fernandes in Patna
8 / 8
 

 


First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 14:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements