Former defence minister George Fernandes: A tribute in pictures

Fernandes seen inside the cockpit of an MiG-21 after completing a sortie, at Ambala Air Force Station in 2003
JD (U) President George Fernandes briefing the media in New Delhi, after visiting Tsunami affected areas down south in 2004
Fernandes with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2000
The Former Defence minister takes a view through a heavy machine gun, seized from the Pakistan army in Kargil in 2001
Fernandes with then US Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld in 2002
George Fernandes interacts with the jawans at Gulab outpost during his visit to Siachen in 2001
Fernandes seen with his Chinese counterpart General Cao Gangchuan during his maiden visit to China in 2003
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pays tribute to George Fernandes in Patna
