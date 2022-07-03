Few vacancies, delayed appointments: Why ex-servicemen fail to find jobs

-
ALSO READ
New MoD short-service model recruits 'Agniveers' for four-year tenures
One recruit, one salary
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches drive to fill over 26,000 vacancies
Consumer court vacancies: Supreme Court imposes fine on state govts
If Agniveers don't get pension, why should public representatives: Minister
-
In the wake of protests against the Agnipath scheme by aspiring soldiers, industrialists took to Twitter to announce that they were willing to hire ex-servicemen in their organisations.
The government is also a big employer of ex-servicemen. However, veterans complain that jobs reserved for them are too few.
Data shows that despite the scarcity, most of the jobs that are reserved for ex-servicemen are not given to them. According to the rules of reservation, there should be 413,688 positions available for ex-servicemen in Groups A, B, C and D jobs.
However, less than a quarter (80,135 of 413,688) of these jobs in banks, Central PSUs and Central Armed Police Forces are taken by ex-servicemen, according to the data from the Directorate of Resettlement.
The Central Armed Police Forces, which announced a 10 per cent reservation for retiring Agniveers, has given only 0.47 of the 10 per cent in Group C to ex-servicemen as of June 2021. Central PSUs have staffed 1.15 per cent of the Group C vacancies and 0.3 per cent of the Group D vacancies with ex-servicemen, based on the data from 98 of 170 PSUs.
The data shows that absorbing the first batch of 34,500 retired Agniveers in 2026 will require additional vacancies. While Home Minister Amit Shah announced that they will be given preference in recruitment for the Assam Rifles and the Central Armed Police Forces, it is not clear if they will be eligible for the same quota as the ex-servicemen.
Source: IndiaSpend
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU