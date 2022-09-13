Ficci commits to adopt 100,000 patients under TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) on Tuesday committed to adopting 100,000 TB Patients under the Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

President launched the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan on September 9. The scheme aims to bring together all community stakeholders to accelerate the country’s progress towards TB elimination.

The President also launched the Nikshay Mitra initiative, whose portal has a platform for donors to provide various forms of support to those undergoing TB treatment--nutritional, additional diagnostic, and vocational support. The donors, called Nikshay Mitras, could be a wide range of stakeholders, including corporate houses and industry representatives.

"Given the significance of this initiative, has committed to adopt 1 lakh TB patients through the collective capability of members and support the government by becoming Ni-kshay Mitras. This has been announced after a meeting with the Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, with the Health Services Leadership yesterday," a statement here said.