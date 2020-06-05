JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Ladakh stand-off: Chinese refuse to budge ahead of crucial border meet
Business Standard

Ficci fixes rates for Covid-19 treatment in associated private hospitals

Beds reserved for government-referred patients in isolation wards will be charged Rs 13,600

Topics
Coronavirus | FICCI | Lockdown

Agencies 

Coronavirus Brazil
Health workers from Doctors Without Borders visit a squatters camp to conduct medical examinations and avoid the spread of the Covid-19 in Sao Bernardo do Campo, greater Sao Paulo area, Brazil. Photo: AP | PTI

The Covid-19 response taskforce of the Ficci and leading private hospitals associated with it have developed an accounting methodology to bring in standardisation of cost of Covid-19 treatment.

Beds reserved for government-referred patients in isolation wards will be charged Rs 13,600, in ICU without ventilator Rs 27,088 and in ICU with ventilator will be charged Rs 36,853 per patient, Ficci said.

For treatment by private hospitals, rates in isolation wards will be Rs 17,000, in ICU without ventilator Rs 34,000 and in ICU with ventilator will be charged Rs 45,000 per patient, it said.

The industry body said for patients covered by third-party administrators, rates in isolation wards will be Rs 20,000, in ICU without ventilator Rs 55,000 and in ICU with ventilators will be charged Rs 68,000 per patient.
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 01:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU