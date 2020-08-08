Fight against injustice: Rahul on 78th anniversary of Quit India Movement

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Mahatma Gandhi's slogan of "do or die" will have to be given a new meaning -- "fight against injustice, don't be afraid".
The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to the British rule in India.
Mahatma Gandhi had given a "do or die" call to the people of India in a final push to make the British leave the country.
"Gandhi ji's slogan of 'do or die' will have to be given a new meaning on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. 'Fight against injustice, do not be afraid!'" Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन की 78वीं वर्षगाँठ पर गाँधीजी के ‘करो या मरो’ के नारे को नए मायने देने होंगे। ‘अन्याय के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ो, डरो मत!’ pic.twitter.com/Ha1zZpTb5a— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 8, 2020
