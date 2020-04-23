Covid-19: Govt measures to aid health professionals fighting at forefront

The central government has ramped up measures to ensure the safety and security of the doctors and workers at the forefront of the fight against Apart from bringing in ordinance to make crime against health workers a non-bailable offence, the government has also brought in a set of measures, set up teams to help and assist health workers.

Teams to assist providers

The government has assigned various cadres of personnel and volunteers to ensure the maintenance of essential medical services. It is also creating a database pf the empowered group, which would help the states to mobilise the cadres and volunteers when need be.

The ministry has also issued a standard operating procedure for allocation of Residents or PG students and nursing students for hospital management. A separate team has been created to assist states in cluster containment plan, ICU and ventilator management.





HCQS prevention

Department of Health Research and ICMR has has roped in, which had suggested using hydroxychloroquine for prevention of Covid-19 in high-risk population and workers involved in treating the contagion. They would also be tested for the infection.

PPEs and N95s

The govt has supplied the states with 5,11,000 PPEs and 30,32,000 N95 masks. According to MoHFW, in collaboration with the Ministry of Textile, domestic manufacturers have been roped in for making PPEs. 50 such have cleared the quality test and order of 10,00,000 PPEs have been placed.



Stress, trauma support

A toll-free helpline has been launched — 08046110007, to provide psychological and social support to healthcare professionals. Various training modules to beat the stress have also been made available.

Training

The govt has launched an online portal iGOT-Diksha for various professionals involved in dealing with the crisis — Doctors, Nurses, Volunteers, Hygiene Workers, Police, Civil Defence Officials, Doctor & Surgeon, Nurses & Midwives, MBBS, nursing, dental Students, Lab Technicians, Ayush Doctor & Practitioners, ASHA, Anganwadi Volunteer, NCC, NSS Cadets, and others. Several courses and webinars have been made available to help the workers deal with the contagion.



Apart from these, there is accidental insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for 2.2 million healthcare workers who are on Covid-19 duty.