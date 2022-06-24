Film on Rahul Sahu's borewell rescue incident in Chhattisgarh soon

-
The 105-hour rescue operation of 11-year-old Rahul Sahu, who was stuck in a borewell in Chhattisgarh, would soon be on the screen.
The Chhattisgarh government has announced that a documentary film will be made on the country’s longest rescue operation, highlighting the challenges that the rescuers faced and the brave battle the boy put up.
On June 10, Rahul accidentally fell into a borewell in Pihrid village of Janjgir-Champa district and got stuck 80 feet below. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with the help of the state disaster response force, Indian Army, as well as the local administration, launched an operation and encountered many obstacles.
The initial attempts were to pull him using a metallic hook tied to a rope — a successful operation conducted by the Indian Army in Gujarat’s Surendranagar. But Rahul, a mentally challenged, was not responding. Leaving with no option, the team started to dig a parallel tunnel. The task became more difficult with huge rocks impacting the work.
“The operation was a daunting task but the team successfully accomplished it with the joint efforts,” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said. “It would also be a lesson for the others to learn and prevent such incidents in future,” Baghel said.
There have been a number of documentaries and films made in different states based on the incident of borewell rescue operations. The first movie, Malooty, was released in Malayalam in 1990.
Sixteen years later, five-year-old Prince was rescued in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district in a similar style when he fell into a 60-feet borewell. In 2017, a movie, Aramn, was made in Tamil based on a similar incident.
Later, its Telugu version Karthavyam was released.
