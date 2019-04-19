Filmmaker Ashvin Kumar woos millennials with love story set in Kashmir

It is unusual to hear a fashionable term like “millennial” used in relation to Kashmir. Yet, filmmaker Ashvin Kumar is pinning his hopes on an audience of millennials to embrace his new film, No Fathers in Kashmir, with an open-mindedness he suspects others lack.

I meet him on his recent whirlwind visit to Delhi. After he texts busily on his phone, he apologises before looking up with drooping eyes. They light up when he talks about children. “I like to see the world from a child’s eyes because I think they can help us understand more and disarm the ...