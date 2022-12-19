JUST IN
Business Standard

Finance Ministry red-flags CSS fund mis-utilisation by Chhattisgarh govt

Says Rs 1,213 cr being spent in violation of rules and Rs 11 cr diverted to time deposits to earn interest income; calls for action against officers responsible

Topics
Finance Ministry | Chhattisgarh | Chhattisgarh government

Asit Ranjan Mishra  |  New Delhi 

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
The finance ministry has claimed that Rs 1,213 crore has not been transferred to the Single Nodal Agency (SNA) accounts and the expenditure is being incurred directly from the state treasury

The finance ministry has raised concerns about violation of guidelines by the Chhattisgarh government in the utilisation of funds transferred to the state for centrally sponsored schemes (CSS).

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 20:08 IST

