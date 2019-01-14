Finance Secy Jha gets one-month extension; named Finance Commission member

Finance Secretary Ajay Narayan Jha has been given a one-month extension in service and named as a member of the 15th Finance Commission, according to a government order issued Monday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved extending Jha, who is also Secretary, Department of Expenditure, for a period of one month beyond his superannuation on January 31, said an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

He will become a member of the 15th Finance Commission from March 1 after Shaktikanta Das took over as the Reserve Bank of India Governor.

Jha is a 1982 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Manipur cadre.