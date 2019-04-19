Finding Radha: A collection of essays filters her story via multiple lenses

What is love? This question, Google informs us, was the most searched string on its platform, in the run up to Valentine’s Day 2019. Not much appears to have changed from the time when hundreds and thousands of years ago poets posed the same question to speak of the indefinable relationship between Radha and Krishna. Neither age nor time seems to have thrown up an answer, nor dimmed the pursuit for one.

Love of the kind that Radha and Krishna embodied was taboo. An older married woman in love with a boy is a proposition that sits uncomfortably with most even today. But the fact ...