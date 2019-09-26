FIR against Lakshmi Vilas Bank board members for 'cheating, conspiracy'

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against (LVB) board members on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The FIR was filed under 'Complaint for offences of cheating, criminal breach of trust by banker, criminal misappropriation and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, 1860' upon the Directors of Board LVB, Director LVB, Connaught Place, New Delhi amongst others.

The FIR is based on a complaint filed by Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) pertaining to adjustment of their deposits to the dues of RHC Holding Pvt. Ltd and Ranchem Pvt Ltd.

The bank said that it is considering appropriate legal measures to counter the same.

REL in a filing on May 16, said that "the new management discovered that one of the major reasons for RFS's terrible financial condition was the misappropriation by LVB of monies due to RFL on account of four fixed deposits placed by it with LVB amounting to approx Rs 791 crore (including interest accrued on Rs 750 crore of principal amount), such misappropriation had caused a massive unlawful loss to the RFL and consequently to alll its shareholders inclduing the public shareholders."

LVB, denying the allegations in its clarification later, alleged that RFL has been in a spree in filing false and frivolous proceedings and addressing false and frivolous letters to various entities and authorities claiming that the fixed deposits opened with the Bank were not secured in favour of the Bank for loans granted to group companies of RFL, stating that the fact is contrary to this.

The dispute has been pending with the High Court of Delhi, where RFL sued the bank, and the orders are reserved for RFL's interim application.