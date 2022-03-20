FIR filed against Ashok Gehlot's son in Nashik over fraud allegations

-
An FIR has been registered against Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for allegedly duping a Nashik resident of crores of rupees.
"A complaint has been filed against 16 people hailing from Rajasthan and Gujarat. The FIR has been filled by a person named Sushil Patil alleging that he has been duped by crores of rupees," said Riyaz Shaikh, Senior Police Inspector, Gangapur Police Station.
Narrating the incident, complainant Sushil Patil said that a Gujarat Congress worker Sachin Valre assured him in 2018 that he is close to Ashok Gehlot and manages government contract given by the state government.
"He asked me to become a partner in a private limited company dealing with government contracts. I have invested Rs 6.80 crores through that company. When returns on my investment stopped, I started bugging them. A video call was arranged between me and Vaibhav Gehlot where Gehlot assured me of returns to my investment," said Patil.
Patil has also sought government protection as he is apprehensive of his security after registering the FIR. "I have filed a complaint against powerful people. I am fearful about my life," he said.
