Fire at Serum Institute building in Pune; vaccine output not hit: Report

A big fire has broken out at a plant being built for the (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine maker, but it will not affect production of vaccines, a source close to the firm said.

SII is manufacturing a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca for India and many other low- and middle-income countries. The company is also getting ready to produce a vaccine being developed by the U.S. company Novavax Inc .

The fire office in the western Indian city of Pune, where SII is based, told Reuters that five fire trucks had been sent to the site. There was no immediate word on any casualties, nor on the cause of the fire.

An SII representative did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.