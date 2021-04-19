Fire breaks out at Aircel Sanitizer Company in Maharashtra's Asangaon

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Thane mayor orders audit of Covid-19 deaths in city
Abandoned vehicle near Ambani's house: Hiren's family accepts body
Aircel-Maxis case against Chidambarams 'lingering on unnecessarily': Court
No response of UK, Singapore on letters issued: ED in Aircel Maxis case
Maharashtra: 602 fresh coronavirus cases in Thane, 13 more deaths
-
A massive fire broke out at Aircel Sanitizer Company in the Asangaon area of Maharashtra's Thane's district at about 2 am last night.
According to preliminary information, no one has been injured in the incident.
A total number of six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze . The fire was brought under control.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU