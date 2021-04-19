Fire breaks out at Aircel Sanitizer Company in Maharashtra's Asangaon

A massive fire broke out at Aircel Sanitizer Company in the Asangaon area of Maharashtra's Thane's district at about 2 am last night.

According to preliminary information, no one has been injured in the incident.

A total number of six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze . The fire was brought under control.

