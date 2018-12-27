Fire in Kolkata Metro leaves several passengers ill, no casualties

Several passengers were taken ill after smoke was detected inside an air-conditioned coach of the Thursday, officials said.

Smoke was seen coming out of the Dum Dum-bound metro rake soon after it left the Maidan station.

"A lot of smoke was seen as soon as the train left the platform. We understood since there is smoke, there must be fire somewhere."

"We switched off the power connection and took up efforts to douse the fire. We have rescued all the passengers and there has been no casualty," Metro Railway CPRO Indrani Banerjee said.

Metro services have been temporarily suspended.