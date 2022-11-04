First case of monkeypox reported in the country: Sri Lankan health minister

has reported the first case of in a youth who had arrived from Dubai, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella announced on Friday.

The Epidemiology Unit of the said that the 20-year old patient arrived in the island nation on Tuesday, Rambukwella told the media.

is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person, including through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse, according to experts.

The ongoing global outbreak was first confirmed in May this year.

According to the World Health Organization, there have been more that 73,080 confirmed cases in some 109 countries

