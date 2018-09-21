First trial passenger aircraft lands at new Kannur International Airport

The first passenger aircraft has successfully landed in Kannur International Airport, marking the readiness of the fourth airport in for commercial operations. The airport, which is getting ready with an investment of Rs 22.92 billion is expected to help the state attract tourists.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also confirmed that a passenger aircraft has successfully landed in Kannur

"The trial was carried out by the Express aircraft IX 555. It is part of the final procedures for getting clearance to commence commercial operations. KIAL has informed that the trial was successful," he said.

The project is being developed by Kannur Ltd (KIAL), promoted by Government of Kerala, to build and operate airport of International standards at Mattannur, in Kannur District, the northern part of Kerala, primarily to cater the need of large Non Resident Indian (NRI) population in the region who travel frequently to various international destinations, the business community and tourists.

According to the company, around 32.86 per cent of the shares of KIAL is held by the state government while 22.54 per cent is by central public sector undertakings, 9.39 per cent is by Airports Authority of India and 32.21 per cent by others including qualified institutions buyers, individuals, companies, cooperative banks and societies.

This will be the second greenfield airport in Kerala, being built on Public Private Partnership model in an area of about 2,300 acres. The land is acquired by the state government through KINFRA, the Nodal Agency, and will be transferred to the company in a phased manner. The airport will be operational in 2018, and the company has earlier claimed that it would make the only state in the country to have four international airports. As per the Information Memorandum prepared by SBI CAPS, the airport is expected to have an approximate annual traffic of 1.65 million international and 0.16 million domestic passengers in the first year of operation.

It is estimated that currently 13% of the district population is employed overseas which is forecasted to be increased is a considerable rate in the coming years, it added.