Fish farming turns lucrative for Chhattisgarh women, supports rural economy

Pramina never had a notion that fish, which she loves to cook, could be a good source of income for her.

In her mid-thirties, the resident of Chervapara village in Baikunthpur development block of Korea district is eyeing the big catch.

Overwhelmed with the initial outcome, she and her group are planning to go for fish farming in an extensive way.

Pranima heads a women self-help group (SHG) Mateshwari Mahila Samuh in the village with 10 members on the rolls.

“We wanted to do some work to make ourselves financially strong, but due to lack of guidance, things could not materialise,” she said.

She added that officials of the fisheries department approached them and briefed them about fish farming. They were also told about the attractive policy of the government for its promotion.

The women were curious to learn about the project and decided to go for it.

“Work started initially in a small way and the group made a net profit of over Rs 50,000 last year from fish farming,” Pranima said. The group is planning to expand the project and increase the volume gradually from this year to earn more, she added.

Assistant director of the fisheries department Suryamani Dwivedi said the group was doing fish farming in 0.50 hectares in a pond.

It was available in the Gauthan, the livestock shelter set up under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s ambitious Godhan Nyay Yojana. The Yojana is to strengthen the rural economy and create self-employment for villagers.

The fisheries department provided necessary training, 2.5 million units of fish spawn and one fish net to the group under the fisheries extension scheme. It was with 100 per cent grant, Dwivedi said.

According to officials, women SHGs from different parts of the state are showing keen interest to take up fish farming as an alternative source of income. The policy amendment made by the government has given a boost to the initiative.

The state government has granted fisheries the status of agriculture. It has facilitated production cost reduction following exemption in electricity rate and free water as well as interest-free loan to fish farmers.

As the production cost has curtailed, the income of fish farmers has increased and this has propelled more people to diversify into fish farming.

In all, 1,99,900 hectares of water area is available in the state for fisheries, out of which 1,96,100 hectares have been developed so far. It is 98 per cent of the total available water area.

The length of the naturally available riverine watershed is 3,573 km.

Officials said 1,173,00 hectares of water area as rural ponds and 82,500 hectares of water area as irrigation reservoirs are available for fish farming.