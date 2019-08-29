Fitness is 0 per cent investment with infinite returns: Narendra Modi

“ is 0 per cent investment with infinite returns,” Prime Minister said while launching a nationwide Fit India Movement, which he believes will take the country towards a healthier future.

At a colourful ceremony, which included a presentation of India’s indigenous martial art forms, dances and sports, Modi said, “ has always been an integral part of our culture. But there is indifference towards issues now. A few decades back, a normal person would walk 8-10km in a day, do cycling or run. But with technology, physical activity has reduced. We walk less now and the same technology tells us that we are not walking enough.”

The campaign is aimed at encouraging people to include physical activity in their everyday lives.

A committee, headed by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and comprising government officials, members of Indian Olympic Association, sports federations, private bodies and fitness promoters, has been formed to take the movement forward.

The 28-member committee also features secretaries of Sports, Secondary Education, Ayush, and Youth Affairs, among others.

The launch was also attended by Rijiju and this year’s Sports Awards winners among others. “We will take this movement to new heights. I am glad this movement is being launched on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, our hockey wizard,” Rijiju said.

The PM congratulated the winners of the sports awards and lauded India’s sporting achievements.

“Be it boxing, badminton, tennis or any sport, our athletes are giving new wings to our aspirations. Their medals are not just a result of their hard work but also a reflection of a new India’s confidence,” Modi said.