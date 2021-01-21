Five die in fire at Serum Institute building, vaccine work unaffected

-
ALSO READ
A jab at risk: Serum's quest to lead the world in Covid-19 vaccine race
Covishield to cost Rs 200/dose for first 100 mn doses to govt: Serum CEO
We are researching two candidates for Covid vaccines: Serum Institute CEO
The story behind the rise of Serum Institute, world's vaccine factory
Serum, Bharat Biotech vaccines get restricted use approval from DCGI
-
Five people died when a big fire broke out on Thursday inside the sprawling complex of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine maker, in Pune, media reports said.
The dead were pulled out of a building under construction after first reports that were no casualties. "Four people were evacuated from the building but when it came under control, five bodies were found by our jawans,” said Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, referring to rescue workers. Mohol spoke to news agency ANI.
Videos and pictures from showed black smoke billowing out of a grey building in Serum Institute’s headquarters. "We are trying to rescue one or two people, that's our only priority now.
We will assess the situation later on the damage on all other counts," Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla had told NDTV earlier, soon after the fire started.
Serum is producing around 50 million doses of a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca a month at other facilities in the complex.
The fire department said at least five fire trucks had been sent to fight the blaze at the building, which the source described as an “under-construction vaccine plant”.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
Many low- and middle-income countries are depending on SII delivering vaccines to fight the epidemic.
Manjari, the complex where the fire broke out, is a few minutes' drive from the facility where the Covid vaccines are produced, sources said. It is believed to be part of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). About eight or nine buildings are being constructed at the Manjari complex to deal with future pandemics and these are aimed at enhancing the SII's manufacturing capability, reported NDTV.(With inputs from Reuters and ANI)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU