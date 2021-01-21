Five die in fire at Serum Institute building, vaccine work unaffected

Five people died when a big fire broke out on Thursday inside the sprawling complex of the (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine maker, in Pune, media reports said.

The dead were pulled out of a building under construction after first reports that were no casualties. "Four people were evacuated from the building but when it came under control, five bodies were found by our jawans,” said Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, referring to rescue workers. Mohol spoke to news agency ANI.

Videos and pictures from showed black smoke billowing out of a grey building in Serum Institute’s headquarters. "We are trying to rescue one or two people, that's our only priority now.

We will assess the situation later on the damage on all other counts," Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla had told NDTV earlier, soon after the fire started.

Serum is producing around 50 million doses of a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca a month at other facilities in the complex.

The fire department said at least five fire trucks had been sent to fight the blaze at the building, which the source described as an “under-construction vaccine plant”.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Many low- and middle-income countries are depending on SII delivering vaccines to fight the epidemic.

Manjari, the complex where the fire broke out, is a few minutes' drive from the facility where the Covid vaccines are produced, sources said. It is believed to be part of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). About eight or nine buildings are being constructed at the Manjari complex to deal with future pandemics and these are aimed at enhancing the SII's manufacturing capability, reported NDTV.

(With inputs from Reuters and ANI)