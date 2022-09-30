JUST IN
Five found dead after shooting in Central Texas neighbourhood in US

Five people were found dead in a Central Texas residential neighbourhood Thursday, officials said.

Topics
Texas | USA

AP  |  Mcgregor (US) 

Officers with bomb-sniffing dogs look over the area after a shooting on a subway train April 12, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Five people were found dead in a Central Texas residential neighbourhood Thursday, officials said.

Details on what happened were sketchy, but a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety said officers of several law enforcement agencies converged on the neighbourhood in McGregor, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Waco.

Sgt. Ryan Howard declined to say if the five had gunshot wounds, saying that the cause of death was still to be determined. Law enforcement officers shot one person, and a suspect was in custody, he said. Howard declined to say if the suspect was the one shot, but he added that the suspect was alive and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

No motives, relationships and other details were immediately determined, and identities were being withheld until relatives could be notified, he said.

However, the McGregor Independent School District issued a statement that it had sent counselors to various campuses. In light of today's events, and out of respect for the victims, all MISD activities, including the JH pep rally and all JH &; sub-varsity games, have been cancelled, the district statement said.

Furthermore, the nearby Troy Independent School District announced on its social media: All middle school, freshman, and junior varsity football games have been canceled tonight due to the tragic shooting in the McGregor community.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved, the district said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 07:25 IST

