Five killed as rains lash Mumbai, Thane; wall collapses in Antop Hill area

Torrential rains clobbered large areas of Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Monday, claiming at least five lives and disrupting road traffic and rail operations, officials said.



Heavy rains also caused damage to properties in some areas.

About half the land area and parking lot of Llyods Steel in Antop Hill area of Mumbai collapsed on Monday when a deep pit of a nearby construction site caved in, damaging seven to eight cars parked in the premises.

The crater was dug by Mumbai based Dosti Group to build a 50 storeyed tower.

"There was a lot of seepage in the pit and landslide also happened due to rains. Due to mud sliding the parking lot collapsed," said a local resident.

Lloyds has 2 towers of 30+ storeys close to the accident site and they are being evacuated.

Photo: Apoorv Kamdar

The downpour severely affected rail movement and peak hour road traffic on Monday, as waterlogging was reported in some parts of the Eastern and Western Express Highways (EEH-WEH), main and arterial roads and many low-lying areas of the city and suburbs and traffic to and from adjoining Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

According to IMD, till 8.30 am in the past 24 hours, Mumbai suburbs received a 231.5 mm and the city got 100 mm rains, with predictions of more heavy rains over the next two days.