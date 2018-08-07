Five top socio-economic policies of late DMK leader M Karunanidhi

Veteran statesman and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch M Karunanidhi, who passed away on Tuesday ( August 7) at 94, had recently become the longest-serving chief of a political party, entering his 50th year as chief of DMK. The five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu was a prolific Tamil screenwriter and continued contributing to the field of art till 2011, despite devoting the bulk of his time to state politics.

Needless to say, in his over five-decade-long political career, Karunanidhi has seen the best and worst a politician could possibly envisage. From becoming the ...