Flawless evacuation: Minister on bringing back Indians from Afghanistan

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Sunday said the evacuation process of Indians from Kabul in Afghanistan, in the backdrop of the deteriorating situation in the city after its takeover by the Taliban, was happening in a flawless manner and the central government will bring back all Indian citizens, who want to come back.
The Union Minister of State for External Affairs while speaking to media here, said there are around 500 people stranded there as per the preliminary estimation and the government will ensure their safe travel to the airport there.
"The evacuation process is happening in a flawless manner. As per our estimation there will be around 500 people to return to India. The union government has taken steps to bring back all those Indians who want to come back. There are some issues related to the travel to the airport there. The government will take necessary steps to bring those stranded there safely to the airport," Muraleedharan said. Meanwhile, India brought back nearly 400 people, including 329 of its nationals and two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of its efforts to evacuate its citizens from Kabul on Sunday.
