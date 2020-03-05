Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal faces dowry harassment charges: Report

A dowry harassment complaint has been filed against Flipkart co-founder by his wife Priya Bansal in Bengaluru, according to LiveMint. Four persons have been named in the FIR — Sachin Bansal, his father Satprakash Aggarwal, mother Kiran Bansal and brother Nitin Bansal. The FIR was filed at Koramangala police station under two sections of the Indian Penal Code- 498A (dowry harassment), 34 (criminal intent) and under section 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Priya Bansal has alleged that the harassment began prior to their wedding. In the complaint, she said, her father had spent Rs 50 lakh on the wedding and had given Sachin Rs 11 lakh in cash. She also alleged that her husband was pressuring her to transfer properties in her name to him, and after she refused to do so, she was harassed by her in-laws.

In the complaint, she adds that physically assaulted her and demanded money. According to the complaint, he allegedly physically assaulted her after demanding that the properties they owned jointly be signed over to him.

exited Flipkart after its acquisition in 2018 by Walmart. After his exit from Flipkart, Bansal is betting big on the financial services space. He has also made several investments in startups, including $100 million in Ola.