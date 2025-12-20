Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi air quality worsens over weekend as all areas record AQI over 300

Dense fog and severe pollution continue to affect Delhi over the weekend, with 14 stations in the 'severe' category despite strict anti-pollution measures

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Delhi woke up to heavy smog over the weekend as air quality in the capital deteriorated sharply. Fourteen out of 39 monitoring stations recorded AQI in the ‘severe’ category, with no area below 300.
 
Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 434 at 8 am, while the city’s average AQI stood at 384, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 

Other hotspots included:

  • Vivek Vihar- 435
  • Wazirpur- 424
  • Okhla Phase-2- 416
  • Patparganj- 408
  • Punjabi Bagh- 417
  • Chandni Chowk- 417
  • DTU- 413
  • ITO- 437
According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.  Travel disruptions reported across Delhi-NCR 
The Delhi government’s ban on the entry of non-BS VI vehicles has disrupted commuting for thousands travelling from Noida and Gurugram, pushing many to rely on crowded cabs and the metro.
 
With limited travel options, some employees are taking leave, while companies are expanding remote work. The restrictions also cap office attendance at 50 per cent and will remain until air quality improves.
 
According to a report by The Economic Times, several firms, including Maruti Suzuki, have implemented work from home for half their Delhi staff and are encouraging car pooling. Others are postponing meetings, promoting public transport, or asking employees to report to the nearest office, executives said.
 
The smog has caused reduced visibility, affecting transport. Delhi Airport advised passengers to check with airlines for updates, although all flights are operating normally under low visibility procedures. Over 30 trains have been delayed by three to eight hours, including the New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express and Champaran Humsafar Express.
 
In response to the elevated pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated all measures under GRAP Stage-IV across Delhi-NCR. Restrictions include a ban on non-essential construction, limitations on certain diesel vehicles, and stricter enforcement to curb pollution.
 
Delhi’s Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, conducted surprise checks at several petrol pumps, including Delhi-Gurugram border and Janpath, to ensure compliance with the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule. He emphasised public co-operation, saying, “This is about clean air. Every valid PUCC issued is a small victory in our fight against pollution.” On December 17, nearly 30,000 PUCC certificates were issued, and on December 18, over 31,900 were issued, bringing the total to more than 61,000 in one day.
 
Delhi weather forecast for today
 
Minimum temperatures in Delhi will remain near normal for the next two days, rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the following four days, and then return to normal. Maximum temperatures will stay around normal for the next three days, increase significantly on December 22 and 23, and remain slightly above normal afterwards.
 
The sky will be partly cloudy for the next four days, turning mainly clear later. Fog is expected to be dense to very dense on December 20, moderate to dense on December 21 and 22, and shallow to moderate thereafter.
 
(With agency inputs)
 

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

