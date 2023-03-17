Flu grips country as Covid cases hit four-month high, H3N2 numbers spike

As respiratory illnesses grip the country, the states are once again on high alert.

Sample this: Covid-19 cases have risen to their highest in about four months – there were less than 200 cases across India at the end of February, which rose to 618 as of March 16. Ministry data shows 796 cases on Friday. Deaths have remained in single digits (chart 1).

At least five states have higher positivity rates than the rest of the country. The positivity rate is the number of tests which are positive for Covid-19 per 100 tests conducted. The number was 0.61 per cent for the week ended March 15. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka had a positivity rate of 1.1-2.8 per cent. Kerala and Karnataka topped the list (chart 2).

On top of this, influenza cases have spiked. There have been 583 cases, or around 9 daily, since the first week of January; according to Ministry data (chart 3).

Doctors are noticing a significant surge in patients with similar complaints. “We have seen a significant increase in viral cases in recent weeks, with the number of cases rising by 90 per cent over the past month and 85 per cent over the past week alone. Per day, about 30-35 patients are coming with the same . While some are of H1N1 or other respiratory viruses, the majority are turning out to be H3N2,” said Ambarish Joshi, pulmonologist at Primus Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi. Mumbai doctors say there is a 100-150 per cent rise in patient visits with flu-like symptoms.

In Mumbai, the state government has already briefed city hospitals to be ready for any surge in demand for hospitalisation in the coming weeks, said Joy Chakraborty, COO, PD Hinduja Hospital. Tamil Nadu is keeping 170,000 beds ready for respiratory ailments at all times. Amid rising cases of H3N2 and other respiratory illnesses the Puducherry government has declared holidays for schools for 11 days from March 16-26 in order.

The government machinery is active. The Centre has already written to six states: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana on Thursday warning them of a rise in Covid-19 positivity rates on their soil.

A senior government official said influenza surveillance systems have been active since the pandemic, and therefore, even slight spikes are picked up easily.

Among the six states that the Centre had warned on Thursday asking them to focus on testing, tracking, treating and vaccinating, four (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana) were from South India indicating a spike in Covid cases in the region. “We are not seeing any alarming trends in terms of Covid and other . The state is always on alert for the last two years and we are the only state that is still coming out with a daily bulletin, reporting the number of Covid cases. We also have over 170,000 beds available with us anytime,” said aid T S Selvavinayagam, director of public and preventive medicine in Tamil Nadu. Ministers, however, are asking people to stay away from crowded places. Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant said, “The H3N2 virus is spreading in the state, but there is no need to worry. People must not go in crowded areas, wear masks and maintain social distance.” India is witnessing a surge in H3N2 influenza virus cases, a respiratory tract infection caused by four distinct types of (A, B, C, and D) belonging to the Orthomyxoviridae family. H3N2 has been the dominant subtype followed by H1N1. In 2023 (till 28 February), a total of 955 H1N1 cases were reported. Majority of the H1N1 cases are reported from Tamil Nadu (545), Maharashtra (170), Gujarat (74), Kerala (42) and Punjab (28). A total of 3038 laboratory confirmed cases of various subtypes of Influenza including H3N2 have been reported till 9 March 2023 by the States. Data from facilities indicate that during the month of January 2023, a total of 397,814 cases of Acute Respiratory Illness/Influenza like Illness (ARI/ILI) were reported from the country that increased slightly to 436,523 during February, 2023. In the first 9 days of March 2023, this number stands at 133,412 cases. The reason for concern is thus understandable. The problem seems to be that the symptoms persist for days after the primary viral infection heals. Manoj Goel, Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute said that several patients are complaining of what we call post-viral bronchitis where the symptoms of coughing, breathlessness, sore throat continue for 15-20 days after the primary infection.