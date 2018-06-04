Flying high on AI: How Vistara is using tech to free up human resources

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in aviation market is expected to be valued at $152.4 million in 2018 and is likely to reach $2,222.5 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 46.65 per cent between 2018 and 2025, according to Research And Markets.com’s “Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market” report. This growth can be attributed to the huge demand for AI technologies to increase efficiency with the help of virtual assistance and training applications.

Airlines in the country have been quick on the uptake. Take Tata-SIA airline Vistara. In a first for an airline ...