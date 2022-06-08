FM Sitharaman wishes Sebi chairperson speedy recovery from Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Who is Madhabi Puri Buch, the new SEBI chief?
Madhabi Puri Buch: All about Sebi's first woman chief
New Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch thanks Tyagi for setting strong foundation
TMS Ep119: Climate change, Madhabi Puri Buch, markets, Operation Ganga
Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch calls on FM Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday wished Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch a speedy recovery from Covid.
Buch was scheduled to attend the event -- 'India's Economic Journey@75' -- being jointly organised by the Department of Economic Affairs and Sebi as part of the iconic week celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
"I wish the Sebi chairperson quick recovery. I wished she had been here, she could have participated... I am sure she will get well soon," Sitharaman said in her address at the event.
During the event, the minister launched 'NETRA (New e-Tracking and Remote Administration)' portal and mobile application for Indian Development and Economic Assistance Scheme (IDEAS).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU