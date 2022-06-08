FM Sitharaman wishes Sebi chairperson speedy recovery from Covid-19

Finance minister on Wednesday wished chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch a speedy recovery from Covid.

Buch was scheduled to attend the event -- 'India's Economic Journey@75' -- being jointly organised by the Department of Economic Affairs and as part of the iconic week celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"I wish the chairperson quick recovery. I wished she had been here, she could have participated... I am sure she will get well soon," Sitharaman said in her address at the event.

During the event, the minister launched 'NETRA (New e-Tracking and Remote Administration)' portal and mobile application for Indian Development and Economic Assistance Scheme (IDEAS).

