Food Min pushes for wide use of millet products in canteen, office meetings

-
ALSO READ
JNU asks canteen owners to clear dues, vacate varsity premises by June 30
6.3 mn people in SL facing moderate to severe acute food insecurity: Report
Myanmar military executes NLD lawmaker, three other political detainees
Single-use plastic ban comes into effect: List of banned daily-use items
Govt's plastic straw ban to curb pollution leaves Indian consumers thirsty
-
The Food Ministry on Monday said it has decided to promote millet products like ragi biscuits and cookies in its canteen and all meetings.
A directive in this regard has been issued recently in order to promote the consumption of healthy products ahead of the International Year of Millets to be celebrated in 2023.
Millets products such as ragi biscuits, cookies, ladoos, baked millet chips etc. as snacks to be served in the meetings.
Dosa, idli and vada with millet as the main raw material to be used in the canteens and as far as possible locally available millet-based products should be used, the ministry said in a statement.
Ahead of 2023 international year of millets, the Food Ministry has been actively promoting procurement, and consumption of millets in the country and utilization of procured millets for distribution in welfare schemes.
Millets consumption confers several benefits and helps in managing lifestyle diseases. Due to their high density of nutrients including vitamins, minerals, phyto chemicals and dietary fiber, millets are also excellent grains to alleviate malnutrition and micronutrient deficiency, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 21:14 IST