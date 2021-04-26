For 1st time, over 500,000 people vaccinated in Maharashtra in a day

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
-
More than five lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Monday, the highest in a day so far, the state health department said.
A statement issued by the department said the number is expected to rise further when the final figures come.
"Till 6 pm on April 26, more than five lakh people had been administered vaccine doses," the statement said.
With this, the number of people vaccinated so far in the state (first and second doses combined) stood at more than 1.48 crore, it said.
Vaccine doses were given to beneficiaries at 6,155 centres - 5,347 government-run and 808 private ones - across the state, it said.
On April 3, as many as 4,62,735 people were vaccinated which was the highest single day inoculation figure till now in Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the pandemic, it said.
The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU