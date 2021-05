For a Covid-19 vaccine, journey from lab to jab can take up to 4 months

Manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines takes between 40 days and 120 days, and thus from lab to jab, there’s a lag of up to four months, according to industry insiders and experts.

It’s at least 50 days from the day a batch production starts to the time it is available at a vaccination centre, even for those vaccines which take 30 days to manufacture, said experts. This is because after the manufacturer releases doses from its plants following testing and inspection, these go to Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli, for inspection before their release into the market. ...