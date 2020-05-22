For every positive coronavirus case, 20 negative tests done: ICMR

As of Thursday morning, India reported 112,359 Covid-19 cases with more than half of them getting reported in just about a fortnight amid movement of migrants in and arrival of stranded Indians and expatriates from abroad.

The government, however, said the mortality rate had remained less than half of the global average of 6.65 per cent. "Thus, around 40.32 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior official said.

For every positive test, more than 20 negative tests have been done, the Indian Council of Medical Research has said, asserting there has been a 1,000-fold increase in the quantum of tests per day in the past two months.

A total of 2,512,388 samples had been tested by 9 am of May 20, and the testing capacity has been scaled up to 100,000 tests per day.



